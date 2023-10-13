Google introduces generative AI search within Search Generative Experience (SGE). To explore these capabilities, users can engage with the Search Generative Experience by opting into Search Labs.

Google's Search Generative Experience (SGE) now allows users to input prompts for AI-generated image creation. Up to four images can be generated, with the option to refine them, adds the Alphabet owned platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The American tech giant recently introduced generative AI search within the Search Generative Experience (SGE), offering a convenient means to search and obtain results. In a more recent development, Google has disclosed its plans to incorporate generative AI technology into SGE for image creation.

In a blog post, Google has unveiled that with the new SGE, users can now input prompts like "create an image of a capybara donning a chef's hat while preparing breakfast," and SGE will furnish up to four AI-generated images. By tapping on the image, users will receive a description of Google's generated content. Additionally, descriptions can be added to refine or enhance the image further. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Google stated, “Maybe you want to see the capybara chef making hash browns instead, or you want to add a light blue background with clouds. That’s an easy change!"

To explore these capabilities, users can engage with the Search Generative Experience by opting into Search Labs. Once enabled, they might encounter the option to produce AI-generated images directly within Google Images.

Google has responded to recent AI-generated image controversies by unveiling its commitment to incorporate metadata labeling and embedded watermarking in every AI-generated image. This labeling will clearly indicate that the image was created by AI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Google has revealed that the image generation feature is exclusively accessible in English within the United States, restricted to users aged 18 and above who have opted into the SGE experiment.

Additionally, Google is preparing to introduce a new 'About this image' feature, designed to assist individuals in evaluating the context and authenticity of images. This feature will furnish information such as the initial indexing date of the image and similar images, its first appearance, and its online presence.

