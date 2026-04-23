Google has raised the stakes in the contest to develop the world’s fastest and most efficient artificial-intelligence chips.
Google introduces specialized chip for new wave of AI computing
SummaryGoogle has raised the stakes in the contest to develop the world’s fastest and most efficient artificial-intelligence chips.
Google has raised the stakes in the contest to develop the world’s fastest and most efficient artificial-intelligence chips.
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