Google on Thursday launched Gemini 4 Neon, a new artificial intelligence (AI) model designed to deliver advanced reasoning at faster speeds and lower costs. The model is rolling out across the Gemini app, Google AI Studio, Gemini for Business and Google Antigravity. It's offered to paid Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra users and will make tasks involving complex coding, research and knowledge work quicker, the company said.

According to Google, Gemini 4 Neon delivers performance comparable to or better than Gemini 4 Carbon across coding, reasoning and agentic tasks, and offers faster execution. The model matched or exceeded Carbon in overall quality in initial tests and was 60% cheaper and three times faster, the company stated. Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, announced the launch in a post on X today.

Gemini 4 Neon replaces Argon in Google's model lineup Google has revamped its Gemini 4 family of models with the new release. Neon is in between Hydrogen and Carbon, balancing advanced reasoning with speed and cost efficiency. It also replaces the Argon model used in the model selection menu of the Gemini app.

The updated model picker now includes:

Auto: Automatically adapts to the task

Gemini 4 Hydrogen: Designed for everyday assistance

Gemini 4 Neon: Capable of more in-depth analysis and complex reasoning

Gemini 4 Carbon: Designed for challenging coding and intricate projects Google has also released a newer version of Flash-Lite under the Auto option, exclusively for paid subscribers, called 3.5 and has announced that Gemini 3.1 Pro will be discontinued.

Gemini 4 Neon features and benchmark performance

View full Image View full Image Comparing with other models. ( Google )

It features 1 Million Tokens of Context and 4 levels of thinking: Low, Medium, High and Extra High. It can extract data from spreadsheets, PDFs, images/charts, audio, and video, all in the same context window.

Google said that the model ranks 3rd in the Artificial Intelligence Index, with a score of 61 at the Extra High thinking level. It also ranks second on the VALS Index with 70.9% and the Agent Arena Index, where it scored 1,336 across more than 4,200 real-world agent sessions.

The company further claimed that Neon ranks first on the Legal Research Bench, Tax Agent Bench and Zapier's Automation Bench. On the Artificial Analysis Coding Agent Index, it earned a score of 58.6% in coding evaluations and 65.2% on Terminal-Bench 4.1.

Gemini 4 Neon pricing and availability Google has set the price of its Gemini 4 Neon at $3 per million tokens of input and $15 per million tokens of output. The price of cached input tokens is $0.15 per million, with a 95% discount. The model also supports a 1-million-token context window.

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Google AI Pro and Google Plus subscribers will be able to use Neon via the Google Gemini app. It's available to developers via the Gemini API in Google AI Studio and to enterprise customers via Gemini for Business.