Google on Thursday launched Gemini 4 Neon, a new artificial intelligence (AI) model designed to deliver advanced reasoning at faster speeds and lower costs. The model is rolling out across the Gemini app, Google AI Studio, Gemini for Business and Google Antigravity. It's offered to paid Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra users and will make tasks involving complex coding, research and knowledge work quicker, the company said.

Advertisement

According to Google, Gemini 4 Neon delivers performance comparable to or better than Gemini 4 Carbon across coding, reasoning and agentic tasks, and offers faster execution. The model matched or exceeded Carbon in overall quality in initial tests and was 60% cheaper and three times faster, the company stated. Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, announced the launch in a post on X today.

Advertisement

Gemini 4 Neon replaces Argon in Google's model lineup Google has revamped its Gemini 4 family of models with the new release. Neon is in between Hydrogen and Carbon, balancing advanced reasoning with speed and cost efficiency. It also replaces the Argon model used in the model selection menu of the Gemini app.

The updated model picker now includes:

Auto: Automatically adapts to the task

Gemini 4 Hydrogen: Designed for everyday assistance

Gemini 4 Neon: Capable of more in-depth analysis and complex reasoning

Gemini 4 Carbon: Designed for challenging coding and intricate projects Google has also released a newer version of Flash-Lite under the Auto option, exclusively for paid subscribers, called 3.5 and has announced that Gemini 3.1 Pro will be discontinued.

Gemini 4 Neon features and benchmark performance

Advertisement

Comparing with other models.

It features 1 Million Tokens of Context and 4 levels of thinking: Low, Medium, High and Extra High. It can extract data from spreadsheets, PDFs, images/charts, audio, and video, all in the same context window.

Google said that the model ranks 3rd in the Artificial Intelligence Index, with a score of 61 at the Extra High thinking level. It also ranks second on the VALS Index with 70.9% and the Agent Arena Index, where it scored 1,336 across more than 4,200 real-world agent sessions.

Advertisement

The company further claimed that Neon ranks first on the Legal Research Bench, Tax Agent Bench and Zapier's Automation Bench. On the Artificial Analysis Coding Agent Index, it earned a score of 58.6% in coding evaluations and 65.2% on Terminal-Bench 4.1.

Gemini 4 Neon pricing and availability Google has set the price of its Gemini 4 Neon at $3 per million tokens of input and $15 per million tokens of output. The price of cached input tokens is $0.15 per million, with a 95% discount. The model also supports a 1-million-token context window.

Also Read | OpenAI allows Indian businesses to process AI requests locally with GPT-6 Luna

Google AI Pro and Google Plus subscribers will be able to use Neon via the Google Gemini app. It's available to developers via the Gemini API in Google AI Studio and to enterprise customers via Gemini for Business.

Advertisement

Google also announced that its cybersecurity defenders will be able to access a dedicated Gemini 4 Neon for Cyber on the Fairwind Program in the coming days.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.