Google launches KBC-style quiz with AI assistant Gemini — How to play Kaun Banega Crorepati on your phone

Google's Gemini is offering KBC experience at home for quiz enthusiasts. Check steps to play Kaun Banega Crorepati-style quiz on your phone.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published8 Sep 2026, 02:44 PM IST
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KBC has integrated Gemini to enhance viewer engagement.
KBC has integrated Gemini to enhance viewer engagement.

The reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati aired its 21st episode of 18th season recently following which Google in a blog post recognised Gemini role as an interactive companion in this season. According to the leading search engine, the artificial intelligence chatbot provided a rane of services, from allowing viewers to explore trivia and receive hints during tough questions to participate in quizzes from home.

Suggesting that its AI assistant made the show more engaging and accessible, Google launched an interactive KBC Quiz facility that can be accessed from home through any smartphone. Quiz enthusiasts, who enjoy testing their knowledge, can KBC-style quiz and live the experience, with Gemini.

Also Read | Meet Vikas Singh Panwar: UPSC in 1st attempt at 22; KBC ₹50 lakh cash

How to play Kaun Banega Crorepati on your phone

To play Kaun Banega Crorepati on your phone, follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Open the Gemini app and give the prompt “Start the @KBC quiz” or visit goo.gle/kbcquiz

Step 2: Before jumping into a 16-question challenge, Gemini will first roll out Fastest Finger First question with four options.

“Gemini transforms every question into an engaging discovery, letting you ask follow-up questions to explore the topic deeply,” the post states.

Also Read | KBC 18: Can you answer ₹25 lakh question Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan faced?

How to join live studio audience

KBC viewers can join live studio audience by answering Sanket Sawaal with the help of Gemini-assisted hints. “Top participants getting an opportunity to be invited to experience KBC in person,” the post said.

How to ‘dive deeper’ into any topic

Making the KBC experience more accessible and interactive, one can dive deeper into any topic with Gemini. Detailing steps for inquisitive KBC viewers, Google states, “In each episode, look out for a dedicated segment where Mr. Bachchan asks Gemini for an intriguing piece of trivia, leaving a QR code on screen to unlock the answer in the Gemini app. And for any other question during the show that sparks your curiosity, simply open Gemini to dive deeper into the topic.”

Also Read | Shivaami launches India's 1st Google Gemini Centre in this city — What's new

More about Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati latest season is available on multiple OTT platforms, including Airtel Xstream Play, Sony LIV app and Sony TV. With Amitabh Bachchan as host, Season 18 premiered on 10 August 2026. This season's theme is ‘Sochna Padega’ and new episodes stream from Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM. Initially, KBC started on Star Plus as the first three seasons were aired on this channel. Frrom the fourth season onwards, every season was telecasted on Sony Entertainment Television.

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HomeAIGoogle launches KBC-style quiz with AI assistant Gemini — How to play Kaun Banega Crorepati on your phone
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