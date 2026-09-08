Google launches KBC-style quiz with AI assistant Gemini — How to play Kaun Banega Crorepati on your phone

The reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati aired its 21st episode of 18th season recently following which Google in a blog post recognised Gemini role as an interactive companion in this season. According to the leading search engine, the artificial intelligence chatbot provided a rane of services, from allowing viewers to explore trivia and receive hints during tough questions to participate in quizzes from home.

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Suggesting that its AI assistant made the show more engaging and accessible, Google launched an interactive KBC Quiz facility that can be accessed from home through any smartphone. Quiz enthusiasts, who enjoy testing their knowledge, can KBC-style quiz and live the experience, with Gemini.

How to play Kaun Banega Crorepati on your phone To play Kaun Banega Crorepati on your phone, follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Open the Gemini app and give the prompt “Start the @KBC quiz” or visit goo.gle/kbcquiz

Step 2: Before jumping into a 16-question challenge, Gemini will first roll out Fastest Finger First question with four options.

“Gemini transforms every question into an engaging discovery, letting you ask follow-up questions to explore the topic deeply,” the post states.

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How to join live studio audience KBC viewers can join live studio audience by answering Sanket Sawaal with the help of Gemini-assisted hints. “Top participants getting an opportunity to be invited to experience KBC in person,” the post said.

How to ‘dive deeper’ into any topic Making the KBC experience more accessible and interactive, one can dive deeper into any topic with Gemini. Detailing steps for inquisitive KBC viewers, Google states, “In each episode, look out for a dedicated segment where Mr. Bachchan asks Gemini for an intriguing piece of trivia, leaving a QR code on screen to unlock the answer in the Gemini app. And for any other question during the show that sparks your curiosity, simply open Gemini to dive deeper into the topic.”

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More about Kaun Banega Crorepati Kaun Banega Crorepati latest season is available on multiple OTT platforms, including Airtel Xstream Play, Sony LIV app and Sony TV. With Amitabh Bachchan as host, Season 18 premiered on 10 August 2026. This season's theme is ‘Sochna Padega’ and new episodes stream from Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM. Initially, KBC started on Star Plus as the first three seasons were aired on this channel. Frrom the fourth season onwards, every season was telecasted on Sony Entertainment Television.