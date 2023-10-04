Google plans to integrate generative AI into virtual assistant for enhanced task assistance
On Wednesday, Google revealed its plans to integrate generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into its virtual assistant. As per Reuters, a company executive mentioned to the agency that an AI enhancement will empower the virtual assistant to assist users in tasks such as trip planning and email management while also being able to pose relevant follow-up questions.