AI Tool of the Week: this Google AI feature turns Search into a design studio

The AI tool we unlocked today is: Nano Banana in Google Search's AI Mode.
The AI tool we unlocked today is: Nano Banana in Google Search's AI Mode.
What problem does it solve?
Here is a pain point most professionals run into while putting together a presentation, social post or client proposal: you need one visual—a simple diagram, workflow or infographic—and getting it usually takes far longer than it should.
What problem does it solve?
Here is a pain point most professionals run into while putting together a presentation, social post or client proposal: you need one visual—a simple diagram, workflow or infographic—and getting it usually takes far longer than it should.
You open Canva, hunt for a template, wrestle with layouts or, worse, fire up Photoshop for something that shouldn't consume twenty minutes of your afternoon.
Nano Banana removes that friction. Google has folded AI image generation directly into Search. Instead of switching tools, you simply describe what you need in the same search bar you already use dozens of times a day—and get a ready-to-use visual in return.
How to access
Search on the Google app or google.com
What can it do?
- Skip the app-switch: generate a usable visual without ever leaving your search tab or opening a design app.
- Get text that actually reads: produce infographics, diagrams, and labeled visuals with legible, accurate text baked in.
- Localize on the fly: translate and adapt visuals, including the text inside them, for a different market or audience.
Example
A sales manager is finishing a client deck tonight and needs a clean visual to explain how their new customer onboarding works.
- Prompt the content: search "Create a flat infographic showing our customer onboarding journey in three steps: sign-up, account setup with a dedicated success manager, and first live training session."
- Request the format: add "Make it an infographic-style image with numbered steps, not a photo."
- Specify structure: refine with "Arrange it left to right, one icon per step, short labels only, no paragraphs."
- Add framing cues: say "Use a clean, corporate blue and white color palette, no clutter, suitable for a client-facing slide."
- Export or share: download the image directly from the search result to drop into the deck or post.
What makes Nano Banana in AI Mode special?
- No new tool to learn: it lives inside the search bar you already use, not a separate app you have to remember to open.
- World-knowledge grounding: pulls from real-world search data to render specific subjects, diagrams, and text more accurately than typical image generators.
- Free and built into Search: no extra subscription or design software required to get a usable visual.
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.