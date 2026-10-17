AI Tool of the Week: this tool checks if an image, video or audio is AI-made

The AI capability unlocked today is Google’s SynthID Detector.
What problem does it solve?
A photo arrives with a damage claim. A voice note that sounds like your CEO asks for urgent payment. You suspect AI, but cannot check, so you either trust it or lose a day escalating it.
Finance, HR and legal teams increasingly face the challenge of assessing potentially synthetic media. Google's SynthID Detector offers a first check: upload a file to see whether it carries a SynthID watermark, an invisible marker embedded by compatible AI systems. The technology is designed to help identify AI-generated or AI-edited content, though its coverage depends on whether the file carries a detectable watermark.