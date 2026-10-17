AI Tool of the Week: this tool checks if an image, video or audio is AI-made

The AI capability unlocked today is Google’s SynthID Detector.
The AI capability unlocked today is Google’s SynthID Detector.
What problem does it solve?
A photo arrives with a damage claim. A voice note that sounds like your CEO asks for urgent payment. You suspect AI, but cannot check, so you either trust it or lose a day escalating it.
What problem does it solve?
A photo arrives with a damage claim. A voice note that sounds like your CEO asks for urgent payment. You suspect AI, but cannot check, so you either trust it or lose a day escalating it.
Finance, HR and legal teams increasingly face the challenge of assessing potentially synthetic media. Google's SynthID Detector offers a first check: upload a file to see whether it carries a SynthID watermark, an invisible marker embedded by compatible AI systems. The technology is designed to help identify AI-generated or AI-edited content, though its coverage depends on whether the file carries a detectable watermark.
How to access: https://synthid.com
What can it do?
- Verify before acting: Check a suspicious file in minutes instead of escalating it.
- Cover every format: Test 11 image, 3 video, and 6 audio formats, from HEIC to MP3.
- Resist typical edits: Google says watermarks are built to survive compression, cropping, and filtering.
Example
A finance manager receives a vendor’s bank-change request with a supporting voice note, and payment is due by evening.
- Sign in: Go to synthid.com and sign in.
- Upload the file: Choose “Upload file” and select the voice note, for example an M4A or WAV.
- Read the result: The site reports “watermark detected” or “watermark not detected.”
- Interpret carefully: Detected means it was likely generated or edited by a SynthID-enabled model; not detected rules nothing out.
- Gather more evidence: Call the vendor on a known number and escalate to security before paying.
Edge case worth knowing: It cannot tell AI-created from AI-edited media, and rare false triggers can occur.
Where it works, and where it does not
- Works: Images, video, and audio from Google, OpenAI, NVIDIA, and Kakao. The site supports JPG, JPEG, PNG, BMP, WEBP, AVIF, HEIC, HEIF, TIFF, TIF, and GIF for images; MP4, MOV, and WEBM for videos; and WAV, MP3, OGG, FLAC, AAC, and M4A for audio.
- Does not work: Content from Microsoft, Meta, or any model without SynthID, text, and heavily altered files.
- Not yet: Apple support has no announced date.
What makes SynthID Detector special?
- Intentional signal: Unlike guess-based detectors, it finds a mark planted at creation, so a positive is strong evidence.
- Shared infrastructure: A mark used by many labs becomes a common verification layer, not one company’s feature.
- Proof of AI only: It can confirm AI origin, never certify a file is real.
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.