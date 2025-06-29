Google’s AI charge: How Sergey Brin is taking on the might of OpenAI
Shouvik Das 11 min read 29 Jun 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and Alphabet, has multiple areas to focus on—lawsuits, global businesses, government relations, cloud, Android and more. That leaves him with less time for Gemini. Enter Brin, who now has just one big goal.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi/Mountain View, California: In Mountain View, California, right next to Google’s three million square-feet Googleplex headquarters, is a satellite office. While, from the outside, there’s nothing seemingly special about it, the building currently houses an elite team of specialist engineers who have been tasked with only one thing: build the best foundational artificial intelligence (AI) model in the world. At the centre of its biggest room sits a man who many in Silicon Valley refer to as a living legend—Sergey Brin, Google’s co-founder.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story