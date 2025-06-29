Google’s AI charge: How Sergey Brin is taking on the might of OpenAI

Alongside OpenAI’s shortcut to global stardom, other big tech firms started cashing in on the AI overload. Microsoft was the first to pounce on the opportunity, investing nearly $14 billion in OpenAI and striking various forms of exclusive partnerships. Meta went the open-source way, appearing as a surprise early mover with its Llama family of foundational AI models. By December 2024, Amazon had announced its own family of ‘Nova’ foundational AI models, even though among Big Tech firms, its direct exposure to AI’s algorithmic excellence was the least (Amazon earns its core revenue from e-commerce and cloud services).