Google unveils AI-powered Search Generative for travel planning and personalized shopping: How it works
Google's Search Generative Experience uses AI to curate travel plans and offers personalized itineraries. Users can request and export trip plans easily. Additionally, the update provides personalized shopping recommendations for apparel and accessories.
Google has transformed travel planning and personalized shopping experiences with its latest update, leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to cater to users' needs more efficiently. The Search Generative Experience (SGE) feature, recently unveiled by Google, is set to streamline vacation planning processes, offering tailored itineraries for trips.