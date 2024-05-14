Google unveils Gemini Pro 1.5, Gemini 1.5 Flash, boosting AI capabilities: What it means for users
Google's parent company Alphabet introduces AI Overviews to all US users, enhancing AI technology across ventures to compete in the AI sector. Updates include Gemini Pro 1.5 model with increased token capacity for processing vast textual and video data.
During its annual I/O developer event held in Mountain View, California, Google's parent company Alphabet disclosed its latest strides in leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technology across its various ventures. CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that the company is introducing AI Overviews to all users in the United States this week, following an extensive period of public testing initiated last year.