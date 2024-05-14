During its annual I/O developer event held in Mountain View, California, Google's parent company Alphabet disclosed its latest strides in leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technology across its various ventures. CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that the company is introducing AI Overviews to all users in the United States this week, following an extensive period of public testing initiated last year.

The newly unveiled AI enhancements aim to empower investors in assessing Alphabet's advancements as it competes with rivals like Microsoft and OpenAI to establish dominance in the burgeoning AI sector.

Among the updates announced, Google shared enhancements to its Gemini Pro 1.5 model, which has been engineered to comprehend vast datasets. With the expansion of token capacity from 1 million to 2 million, the Gemini Pro model is now capable of processing extensive amounts of textual and video data, facilitating more nuanced responses to complex inquiries.

Moreover, Google disclosed that the Pro model, starting with prompt sizes of up to 1 million tokens, will be accessible to subscribers of its Gemini Advanced service.

One of the standout features, AI Overviews, harnesses generative AI to amalgamate information and address intricate queries that lack straightforward answers on the internet.

Furthermore, Google also announced the Gemini 1.5 Flash in response to user input, emphasizing the need for applications with reduced latency and improved cost-effectiveness.

This streamlined model prioritizes speed and resource efficiency when operating at scale, presenting a swifter option than its predecessor, Gemini 1.5 Pro.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!