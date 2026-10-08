Google wants you to make games and films with AI: Playground launches with Unity, Flow expands in India

Google is expanding its push into generative AI with tools that let people create interactive games and films using simple prompts. The tech giant on 7 October announced the rollout of Playground, an AI-powered platform for creating games with Unity, and launched a new initiative in India to create films with its AI tool Flow, in collaboration with Women in Film India (WIF India).

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The moves show Google's expansion into entertainment beyond chatbots and image generation with generative AI. The Playground aims to reduce the technical hurdles in the game development process, and the WIF India × Google Flow Filmathon will provide a platform for Indian filmmakers to develop original films using AI and present their finest work at IFFI Goa 2026.

Google Playground lets users create games with prompts Google and Unity announced a partnership to launch Playground, where developers can type out a game concept without any coding background. The platform features AI models from Google, such as its world-model technology, to aid users in creating interactive experiences.

It's not about developing a full game in a few seconds, Unity CEO Matthew Bromberg said. He said that AI should be used alongside current software and creative tools, not to replace developers.

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The Playground will incorporate Unity's more advanced technology, called Unity Spark, later this year. Users will be able to publish their games on Playground, and others can download and play them, Google said.

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AI game creation faces criticism from developers The move by Google follows a surge in discussions over the role of AI in the $200 billion gaming sector. The launch of Google’s Genie 3 world model and an earlier prototype for generating game-like worlds had triggered concerns among developers and investors.

Bromberg said the market had misunderstood AI’s role. He said Unity is not interested in any low-effort games created with AI, but rather in high-value interactive entertainment.

AI-generated assets could also be a concern in the gaming industry, where many worry about AI taking over certain roles and creating copies of popular titles.

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Google brings Flow to Indian filmmakers Similarly, Google is going the creative route with its AI filmmaking platform, Flow. Google announced that it will join WIF India, with its founder-GM, Guneet Monga Kapoor, to inaugurate the WIF India × Google Flow Filmathon.

Participants will create original films using Flow, and five of their films will be presented in the International Film Festival of India, Goa 2026, said Kapoor.

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From AI workshops to finished films Google's involvement in India comes as the company partnered with Yash Raj Films (YRF) in August to provide filmmakers and production professionals with in-person training on Flow in Yash Raj Films' studios in Mumbai.

Google previously collaborated with movie director Shakun Batra and Jouska Films for a five-part cinematic experiment with Veo 3 and Flow. It then joined forces with Talwiinder in creating visual narratives with AI.

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“WIF India is thrilled to introduce Filmathon in partnership with Google Flow, as it is an actual space for experimentation for the filmmakers,” Kapoor said.

The Filmathon is designed to give creators greater access to AI without taking story and creative choices away from filmmakers, Google said.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.