Google's $15 billion AI bet hits a green hurdle: Why Finland has halted work at two data centre sites?

Google's $15 billion expansion of AI infrastructure in Finland has hit an environmental roadblock, with authorities ordering work at two planned data centre sites to stop until mandatory environmental impact assessments are completed. The dispute highlights a growing challenge for the AI industry: how to build the infrastructure needed to power increasingly advanced AI systems while meeting environmental rules governing land and natural resources.

The Finnish Supervisory Agency (LVV) has ordered Tuike Finland, a company representing Google, to suspend preparatory work at sites in Muhos and Kajaani by 23 October. The agency is investigating whether hundreds of hectares of forest were cleared without the required environmental assessment.

Google announced in September that it would invest €13 billion, or about $15 billion, in Finland's digital infrastructure over the next two years. The company has described projects spanning Muhos, Vaala, Kajaani and Hamina as its biggest investment in Europe.

Why has Finland stopped Google's data centre work? The dispute centres on work already carried out at the planned sites.

According to Tommi Muilu, head of the LVV's environment department, trees have been removed, topsoil stripped, roads and storage areas built and drainage ditches altered.

The authority has asked Tuike Finland to explain the work and set out how it intends to proceed by 14 October. Failure to comply could lead to "enforcement proceedings", it said.

The Finnish Association for Nature Conservation has also raised concerns about the scale of the land clearance. During a visit to the Muhos site last week, its chair Hanna Halmeenpaa said "nature sites which should be preserved" had been logged in an area where more than 300 hectares had been deforested.

Finland's Minister of the Environment and Climate Sari Multala said the environmental assessment problems would likely delay the projects.

Google acknowledges environmental shortcomings Google has acknowledged that the projects have fallen short of its own standards.

"We understand the concerns and have fallen short of our own high standards in this instance," Google spokesman Sondre Ronander said.

"We will study the LVV's findings and follow their guidance."

Ronander said Google had "acted in good faith" and had carried out environmental surveys and other measures.

"As we continue our long-term work in the region, we are advancing our landscaping and biodiversity plans, which include tree planting across 130 hectares at Muhos," he said.

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Multala told Helsingin Sanomat that it was "a serious matter" if Google and its subcontractors had acted as alleged.

Why AI needs so many data centres The Finnish dispute comes as technology companies race to expand computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence.

Advanced AI systems require enormous amounts of computing power, with data centres housing specialised processors, networking equipment and cooling systems. As companies deploy increasingly powerful AI models and services, demand for this infrastructure is rising.

But data centres require more than servers. Large facilities need land, electricity, cooling systems, roads and other supporting infrastructure. Building them can therefore have a physical environmental footprint that extends well beyond the facility itself.

Finland has become an attractive destination for data centres because of its cool climate, renewable energy resources and digital infrastructure. Google's planned investment is intended to expand its computing capacity and strengthen its European AI operations.

The halt at Muhos and Kajaani does not cancel Google's wider Finnish investment. It does, however, show how the AI infrastructure boom can collide with environmental requirements.