AI
Google’s AI edge set to catch rivals
Summary
- The launch of Gemini comes as industry stakeholders expect generative AI to mature in business use cases in the coming year
New Delhi: Google on Wednesday announced its new foundational artificial intelligence (AI) model, Gemini, replacing its Pathways Language Model (PaLM) that so far powered all of its generative AI applications and offerings.
