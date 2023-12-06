Google’s AI edge set to catch rivals

Industry-wide standards, however, continue to hold OpenAI’s Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT)-4 model as the industry-leading standard. The latter, which powers enterprise offerings of GPT-4 as well as ChatGPT, is largely seen as the most popular industry standard AI model in the market until date. Meta, too, unveiled its latest generation AI model, Llama-2, in July this year. Microsoft is a significant investor in OpenAI, and has also partnered Meta for Llama-2, thereby making it a key strategic rival to Google in the generative AI race.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}