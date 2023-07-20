Alphabet owned Google is reportedly planning to try out a new tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help journalists. According to a report by New York Times, the American tech giant will use a powerful technology called large language model (LLM) to develop the tool, which is also the foundation of AI systems like ChatGPT , Bing Chat, and Google Bard .

Reportedly, the main purpose of this tool is to support news writers by helping them write news articles. Google also sees it as a personal assistant for journalists.

As per the report from the publication, Google has developed an internal tool called Genesis, which is designed to train users in writing news articles by using current affairs data. Moreover, the technology company is allegedly offering this product to major news corporations, with News Corp, the owner of The Wall Street Journal, among the potential clients.

The tool, known as Genesis, aims to address the challenges associated with generative AI, potentially ensuring the production of precise news articles based on real-time information, adds the report. Additionally, the AI tool has the capability to emulate individual company style sheets and SEO practices, providing a possible solution for companies seeking such functionalities.

Additionally, the report further highlights that certain executives who witnessed Google's pitch expressed discontent with the Genesis AI tool, suggesting that it might be undermining the value of news-writing.

The report adds that the distinction between Google's upcoming AI tool and its competitor, Bard, which is a ChatGPT variant capable of generating news articles using real-time data, remains ambiguous. Speculation suggests that Google may integrate AI capabilities from Google News and develop a private, enterprise-grade version of Bard. This enhanced platform could enable journalists to craft news articles while incorporating specific keywords and handling sensitive information securely. However, concrete details about the precise differences between the two tools are yet to be clarified.

As of now, Google has not officially confirmed the development of the mentioned AI tool.