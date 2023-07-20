Google's generative AI news writing tool undergoes testing, suggest report. Is journalism under threat from AI?1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 03:47 PM IST
Google is reportedly developing an AI tool called Genesis to help journalists write news articles. The tool uses a large language model and aims to address challenges associated with generative AI. Google is said to be offering Genesis to major news corporations, including News Corp.
Alphabet owned Google is reportedly planning to try out a new tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help journalists. According to a report by New York Times, the American tech giant will use a powerful technology called large language model (LLM) to develop the tool, which is also the foundation of AI systems like ChatGPT, Bing Chat, and Google Bard.
