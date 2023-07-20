The report adds that the distinction between Google's upcoming AI tool and its competitor, Bard, which is a ChatGPT variant capable of generating news articles using real-time data, remains ambiguous. Speculation suggests that Google may integrate AI capabilities from Google News and develop a private, enterprise-grade version of Bard. This enhanced platform could enable journalists to craft news articles while incorporating specific keywords and handling sensitive information securely. However, concrete details about the precise differences between the two tools are yet to be clarified.

