Google’s new crypto security system explained: How it protects banks’ digital assets and prevent wallet hacks

Google is preparing to enter the institutional cryptocurrency security market with Google Multi-Party Computation (MPC), a new system designed to help banks and financial institutions protect digital assets and authorize blockchain transactions. It's currently in private preview, and big financial institutions are testing the technology. Google will make it available for commercial use in early 2027, the Big Tech titan said.

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The company showcased the system during the first-ever digital assets symposium in New York City on Wednesday, 28 October. The shift comes amid a wave of banks investigating tokenised assets and blockchain-based money transfers, as cyberattacks and ever more sophisticated scams raise banks' concerns about securing digital assets. Alphabet has also started using the technology to protect its own digital assets on Ethereum and Solana, Google told CoinDesk.

Why Google is entering the crypto security market Google's move into the digital asset security space aligns with financial institutions' demand for secure, reliable infrastructure to handle their cryptocurrency assets and tokenized assets. Typically, blockchain transactions are non-reversible, which means that if someone steals the credentials or engages in an unapproved transfer, it will be expensive.

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The private key compromise is still a serious threat. According to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, private key compromises accounted for 43.8% of cryptocurrency stolen in 2024. According to DeFiLlama data cited by CoinDesk, the total losses from blockchain hacks and exploits reached $16.69 billion by June 2026, with approximately 40% of the losses being caused by private-key compromises.

Rich Widmann, Google Cloud's director of digital assets strategy, told CoinDesk that regulated institutions need scalable infrastructure to secure client assets as blockchain adoption grows.

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How Google multi-party computation works The system implements MPC to split the cryptographic signing capability across multiple systems rather than storing it in a single location. For example, a bank could distribute key portions of a cryptographic key across Google Cloud, its own servers, and another cloud provider.

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Before a transaction is approved, Google's Confidential Space technology checks it against predefined rules. These checks can include transfer restrictions, authorized wallet addresses and multi-department authorizations. According to Google, customers retain control of their cryptographic keys, and the company cannot access the key material in an unencrypted form.

The solution builds on Google's existing Cloud Key Management Service and Cloud Hardware Security Module (HSM) offerings. However, it is specifically designed for digital asset use cases, including signing, policy enforcement, and key recovery.

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AI and quantum computing add to security concerns Google is also implementing the service to combat emerging cyber threats. Scams with AI tool vendors earned an average of $3.2 million per scam in 2025, whereas scams without the vendors pulled down $719,000 per scam. These figures indicate an association, not proof that AI directly caused the higher proceeds.

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Quantum computing presents a separate, longer-term challenge to existing cryptography. Google states that its architecture can handle future changes to post-quantum cryptography but hasn't provided a timeframe for implementing post-quantum signing.

Google faces established crypto security rivals Google's launch will come in direct competition with specialist services like Fireblocks, Fordefi and BitGo. The cloud infrastructure and banking relationships may be attractive to banks seeking greater control over their custody operations.

However, MPC does not eliminate every risk. Another factor in security will be how institutions set up transaction policies, distribute key shares and manage transaction approvals. Google hasn't revealed the price or who is testing the financial institution.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.