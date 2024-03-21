In a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) for the betterment of humanity, Google has partnered with Apollo Hospitals in India to pioneer early disease detection. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, Google researchers are setting their sights on another pressing global challenge: flood prediction. Their efforts are outlined in a recent research paper published in Nature, shedding light on how AI can revolutionize flood forecasting and potentially save countless lives, reported HT Tech.

As per the publication, utilizing machine learning (ML) techniques, Google researchers have developed hydrological simulation models capable of predicting floods with unprecedented accuracy. These models, built upon the Global Flood Awareness System (GloFAS) version 4 operated by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), outperform traditional river prediction methods, covering a wider range of events and delivering earlier and more precise predictions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yossi Matias, VP, Engineering and Research, Google, and Grey Nearing, Research Scientist, emphasized the importance of this flood forecasting initiative within Google's broader Adaptation and Resilience efforts. They underscored Google's intent to combat climate change and enhance global resilience, highlighting the pivotal role of AI and ML in driving scientific progress towards climate action.

The AI model deployed in the study utilizes long short-term memory (LSTM) networks to predict daily streamflow across a 7-day forecast horizon. Trained on data from 5680 streamflow gauges using rigorous "random k-fold cross-validation," this model powers the Flood Hub system, delivering river predictions for 80 countries up to seven days in advance.

Over a multi-year journey marked by relentless innovation, Google researchers have not only advanced scientific understanding but have also operationalized their findings into a real-time flood forecasting system. This system provides alerts via Google Search, Maps, Android notifications, and through the Flood Hub platform, ensuring timely warnings and enabling communities worldwide to better prepare for and mitigate the impact of floods. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

