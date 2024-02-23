Govt eyes ₹95,000 crore investment, 2.25 million jobs in textiles
The ministry expects ₹25,000 crore under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme and ₹70,000 crore under PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel park scheme in the next 4-6 years
New Delhi: The textiles ministry hopes to attract investments worth ₹95,000 crore and the expected fund flow will create about 2.25 million new job opportunities in the next 4-6 years, according to a senior government official on Friday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message