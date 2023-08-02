Regarding the SAT analogies, GPT-3 exhibited superior performance compared to the average score of the human participants. Analogical reasoning involves tackling novel problems by drawing comparisons to familiar ones and applying similar solutions to the new scenarios. The test questions required participants to identify pairs of words that shared analogous relationships. For instance, in the given problem "'Love' is to 'hate' as 'rich' is to which word?," the correct response would be "poor."

