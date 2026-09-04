GPT‑6 Astra rollout: OpenAI promises 'banked reset for every day you don't have access to Astra'

OpenAI is compensating for the "messy rollout" of its new feature GPT‑6 Astra on its paid ChatGPT plan. The company announced that users who don't have access to Astra on their paid ChatGPT plan will receive one banked reset, with the first arriving in approximately 3 hours.

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An OpenAI team member named Tibo posted on X on Thursday (local time), saying, "We will give one banked reset for every day you don't have access to Astra on your paid ChatGPT plan, starting today. Team is moving mountains to give access as fast as we can. The first one will land in ~ 3 hours. There is still time to create your account if you don't have one."

Resharing this X post, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman apologised for the "messy rollout" of Astra. He said that they expect to start a "broad rollout" in the near future. They will begin by giving access to "Pro" subscribers first, before rolling it out to other ChatGPT subscribers and API customers (developers who connect their own software to OpenAI's systems).

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He wrote on social media, "First, sorry for the messy rollout. Second, when we screw up, we try to make it right. Third, we should be able to begin broad rollout to API customers and ChatGPT subscribers in the near future. As usual we will start with pro subscribers."

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When a social media user asked Altman to explain what “near future” means, the OpenAI CEO said, "I am hopeful that you can use it this weekend! but can't promise yet."

Social media reaction Some on X welcomed the move, saying, “Banked resets? every day we don't have access to astra?? I think we can wait one or two weeks. I'm totally okay with that.”

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Another user said, "Okay, you won me back. The wait is officially worth it. OpenAI is wonderful again. For every day you DON’T have Astra on your paid ChatGPT plan, OpenAI is giving you one banked reset. The first one lands in ~3 hours."

This user, however, highlighted OpenAI's "launch strategy," and said, “This relationship is unhealthy as hell.”

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What is 'Astra'? OpenAI launched GPT‑6 Astra, the world’s most intelligent and aligned model, on September 3. "Astra is our first model to reach the Critical level of cybersecurity capability under our Preparedness Framework," the company said in a statement.

It announced on Thursday, “GPT‑6 Astra is rolling out today to a limited set of organisations and over the coming days will become available to all ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users, as well as through the OpenAI API and AWS.”

What are these 'banked resets' for paid users? "Banked resets" are a form of compensation given to paid ChatGPT users who are currently waiting for access to the new Astra model.

The user will receive one banked reset for every single day they do not have access to Astra on your paid ChatGPT plan, starting from the day of the announcement.

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The very first banked reset was scheduled to land roughly three hours after Tibo posted the update

There is still time for users to create their accounts if they do not have one yet to make sure they are eligible.

The source does not provide the exact technical details of what a "reset" does—such as whether it refers to resetting your hourly message caps, daily prompt limits, or another usage threshold. It is simply framed as the team's way of trying to "make it right" while they work to roll out the model as fast as they can

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in