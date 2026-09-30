GPT-6.1 Sol vs GPT-6 Astra: What are the key differences between OpenAI’s models? Check prices, features and more

OpenAI on Tuesday added another model to its GPT-6 lineup with the launch of GPT-6.1 Sol, positioning it as a lower-cost alternative to its flagship GPT-6 Astra. The new model is designed to deliver near-Astra performance for coding, computer-use tasks and professional workflows, but at a significantly lower API price.

The launch comes shortly after OpenAI introduced GPT-6 Astra as its most capable model for demanding work. While Astra is aimed at complex reasoning, coding, research, computer use and document creation, OpenAI says GPT-6.1 Sol brings much of that capability to a cheaper model.

GPT-6.1 Sol vs GPT-6 Astra: What's the difference? The biggest distinction between the two models is the balance between capability and cost.

GPT-6 Astra remains OpenAI's flagship model for its most demanding workloads. GPT-6.1 Sol, meanwhile, is targeted at developers and businesses that need strong performance across coding, computer use and professional tasks without paying Astra's full price.

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OpenAI says GPT-6.1 Sol can approach Astra's performance on several evaluations. On DeepSWE v1.1, a benchmark for complex software-engineering tasks in real codebases, the company says Sol matches Astra at roughly one-fifth of the cost.

GPT-6.1 Sol vs GPT-6 Astra: Price The API pricing difference is substantial.

Model Input Cached input Output GPT-6.1 Sol $2 per 1M tokens $0.10 per 1M $10 per 1M GPT-6 Astra $10 per 1M tokens $1 per 1M $50 per 1M

GPT-6.1 Sol therefore costs one-fifth as much as Astra for standard input and output tokens. Its cached-input price is also substantially lower at $0.10 per million tokens, compared with $1 for Astra.

The lower cached-input price could be particularly relevant for AI agents that repeatedly reuse the same context across multiple requests.

GPT-6.1 Sol features OpenAI says GPT-6.1 Sol brings improvements across several areas, including:

Agentic coding: Better performance on complex software-engineering tasks and codebase work.

Computer use: Improved ability to interact with applications and complete multi-step workflows.

Professional work: Stronger performance when analysing complex documents containing tables, charts, diagrams and fine-print information.

Scientific workflows: Improved performance in tasks involving data analysis, simulation and theorem proving.

Factuality: OpenAI says the model reduces factual errors compared with GPT-6 Sol.

Tools: The API version supports web search, file search, code interpreter, computer use and other tools.

GPT-6.1 Sol also has a 1.05-million-token context window and supports up to 128,000 output tokens, according to OpenAI's developer documentation.

GPT-6 Astra features GPT-6 Astra is designed for OpenAI's most demanding workloads. The company describes it as its most capable model for complex reasoning, coding, computer use, research and document creation.

It supports the same 1.05-million-token context window and 128,000-token maximum output listed for GPT-6.1 Sol. Astra also supports multiple reasoning levels, ranging from low to maximum effort.