Greg Abel opens up on Berkshire’s $10 billion Alphabet bet after Buffett, calls Google a ‘significant player’ in AI

It is no secret that Berkshire Hathaway, under CEO Greg Abel, has been steadily building its position in Alphabet, signalling growing confidence in the Google parent’s AI opportunity.
Berkshire Hathaway announced last month that it increased its investment in Alphabet by 83% in the second quarter, making Alphabet, the parent of Google and YouTube, its third-largest stock holding. Berkshire said in a regulatory filing that it owned nearly 106 million Alphabet shares, which are worth about $37.8 billion as of June 30, up from 57.8 million shares three months earlier.
The stake included a $10 billion investment announced in June to help Alphabet expand its AI infrastructure.
Now opening up about the investment strategy, Abel told CNBC, “We have a lot of visibility from within our companies as to how we’re using AI, what type of benefits it’s delivering, so that brought incremental interest, and then we saw Google as a significant player.”
“They hadn’t set the size, but recommended that we consider $10 billion stake. And Warren and I discussed the size. We discussed the size of the discount, and I’d recommended a six-and-a-half per cent discount, and we were comfortable with that,” Abel said.
“Then, ultimately, consummated the transaction.”
A few months back, Warren Buffett said that the decision to build Berkshire Hathaway's massive stake in Alphabet was his own.
Earlier, he had acknowledged in the interview that he “made a mistake” by not investing in Alphabet sooner.
At the 2012 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, Warren Buffett and the late Vice Chairman Charlie Munger were asked whether they would consider investing in companies like Apple and Google (now Alphabet). While Buffett spoke highly of both businesses, he said, “I would not be at all surprised to see them be worth a lot more money 10 years from now, but I wouldn't want to buy either one of them.”
In 2018, he said he witnessed the strength of Google's advertising business through Geico, one of its early customers, but was unsure whether Google would remain the long-term winner
The AI boom is turning the world’s biggest tech companies into massive infrastructure spenders, with Google among five hyperscalers pouring billions into expanding computing capacity. Alongside Microsoft, Meta, Amazon and Oracle, the company is part of a spending spree that Goldman Sachs estimates could push global hyperscaler capital expenditure to around $1 trillion in 2026.
“Estimates indicate that the commonly cited forecast for hyperscaler capex of $794 billion likely understates the total amount of global AI capex by around $200 billion. At the same time, the $794 billion figure likely overstates the amount of US investment in AI by $200 billion,” Goldman Sachs researchers wrote in an August research analysis.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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