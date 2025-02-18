Grok 3 launch LIVE Updates: Elon Musk's xAI is all set to release Grok 3 chatbot today. Elon Musk has described Grok 3 as the "smartest AI on Earth." The live demo of Grok 3 is expected to be held at 10.00 am IST on Tuesday, February 18.

The Grok AI chatbot can be accessed by anyone for free by signing up on X, Elon Musk’s social media platform.

Grok 3 is expected to be powered by xAI’s Colossus supercomputer which reportedly houses over 1,00,000 Nvidia GPU hours for the purpose of training AI models. It was built in just over eight months.

The more efficient successor to Grok 2 was reportedly trained on synthetic datasets using machine learning techniques such as reinforcement learning, according to a report by Forbes.

Reinforcement learning is said to be an effective method to reduce incorrect or imaginary responses provided by AI models, otherwise known as hallucinations. It also significantly reduces the training times of large language models (LLMs).

“This might be the last time that an AI is better than Grok," Musk had said at The World Governments Summit in Dubai recently, in praise of the upcoming LLM’s advanced capabilities.

