‘Grok’: From 1960s sci-fi to Elon Musk’s new AI
SummaryA made-up ‘Martian’ term for ‘deep understanding’ first jumped into English in hippie counterculture, then to the world of computer programmers and hackers
Last weekend, Elon Musk announced that his artificial-intelligence startup, xAI, was launching a chatbot with “a bit of wit" and “a rebellious streak," known as Grok. As Musk explained, Grok is modeled on the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, a snarky manual for interstellar travelers that the humorist Douglas Adams concocted for his classic 1979 novel of the same name.