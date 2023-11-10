‘Grok’: From 1960s sci-fi to Elon Musk’s new AI

Last weekend, Elon Musk announced that his artificial-intelligence startup, xAI, was launching a chatbot with “a bit of wit" and “a rebellious streak," known as Grok. As Musk explained, Grok is modeled on the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, a snarky manual for interstellar travelers that the humorist Douglas Adams concocted for his classic 1979 novel of the same name.

The origins of the chatbot’s name, however, lie in an entirely different work of science fiction. “Grok," a verb meaning “to understand deeply or intuitively," was coined by Robert Heinlein for his 1961 novel “Stranger in a Strange Land." In Heinlein’s tale, a human born and raised on Mars is brought to Earth as an adult and displays psychic powers.

Musk, whose longstanding obsession with Mars led him to found the company SpaceX with the express purpose of colonizing the Red Planet, appears to be aware of Heinlein’s landmark work. On the social-media platform X, Musk posted the title “Stranger in a Strange Land" on Sunday with no further comment. (X, known as Twitter before Musk acquired it last year, will be providing Grok with “real-time knowledge of the world," according to the launch announcement, and Musk plans to make the chatbot available to X’s Premium+ subscribers.)

Musk’s commandeering of Heinlein’s term for his AI venture is just the latest chapter in the long-running story of “grok," one of the most successful lexical items to originate from the world of science fiction.

When Heinlein penned “Stranger in a Strange Land," he was hardly the first writer in the sci-fi genre to invent such a planet-straddling word. William Tenn, in his 1949 story “Venus and the Seven Sexes," came up with a Venusian term somewhat similar to Martian “grok." “Griggo," described as one of the basic senses of the native Plookh of Venus, is also used in Tenn’s story as a verb, as in “I griggoed his impatience." When Tenn’s story was later anthologized, he recalled asking Heinlein if “grok" was inspired by “griggo," and Heinlein responded, “It’s possible, very possible."

“Grok" is all over “Stranger in a Strange Land," appearing dozens of times in the text, including in such forms as “grokked," “grokking" and “ungrokkable" (as in “the ungrokkable vastness of the ocean"). The word even appears in the cover illustration of the 1968 paperback reissue, bridging the minds of a man and woman. In the novel, the protagonist Valentine Michael Smith uses the Martian word “grok" to mean “drink," but by sharing a drink of water with someone, Smith creates a deep psychic bond. Thus, “grok" is explained as having a more profound meaning, “to understand so thoroughly that the observer becomes a part of the observed."

Science-fiction enthusiasts were quick to pick up on Heinlein’s coinage, even applying it to other imaginary worlds. The 1968 book “The Making of Star Trek" noted the prevalence of “I Grok Spock" buttons among fans of Mr. Spock, the half-Vulcan science officer portrayed by Leonard Nimoy on the original television series.

“Grok" moved into 1960s countercultural circles as well. As chronicled in Tom Wolfe’s “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test," the writer Ken Kesey, leader of a drug-fueled community called the Merry Pranksters, found inspiration in Heinlein and was given to say things like, “Grok the groovy Pranksters."

But “grok" also found favor in nerdier subcultures, particularly among computer programmers and hackers. In “The Hacker’s Dictionary," published in 1983 by a group of computer scientists, “grok" is defined as, “To understand, usually in a global sense; especially, to understand all the implications and consequences of making a change." The hacker lineage of “grok" is likely an important one to Musk, though whether the Grok chatbot is truly capable of grokking its human interlocutors may be a question that is best reserved for science fiction.