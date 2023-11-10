‘Grok’: From 1960s sci-fi to Elon Musk’s new AI

When Heinlein penned “Stranger in a Strange Land," he was hardly the first writer in the sci-fi genre to invent such a planet-straddling word. William Tenn, in his 1949 story “Venus and the Seven Sexes," came up with a Venusian term somewhat similar to Martian “grok." “Griggo," described as one of the basic senses of the native Plookh of Venus, is also used in Tenn’s story as a verb, as in “I griggoed his impatience." When Tenn’s story was later anthologized, he recalled asking Heinlein if “grok" was inspired by “griggo," and Heinlein responded, “It’s possible, very possible."