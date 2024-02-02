Growth in Cloud Spending Reflects Early-Stage AI Efforts
Isabelle Bousquette , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 02 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST
SummaryTech giants this week reported a marked increase in cloud revenue due to AI services. CIOs say that is mainly from exploratory efforts.
Artificial intelligence is driving the growth of Big Tech’s cloud revenue, even as much of the spending still reflects preliminary efforts by customers.
