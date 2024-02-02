Growth in Cloud Spending Reflects Early-Stage AI Efforts

Artificial intelligence is driving the growth of Big Tech’s cloud revenue, even as much of the spending still reflects preliminary efforts by customers.

“It’s just early days still," said Choice Hotels Chief Information Officer Brian Kirkland about the company’s work in generative AI. “Most of the use cases are just exploratory."

For cloud companies and customers alike, the question is when the technology will gain more traction.

Since its public debut over a year ago, generative AI has yet to gain enterprise adoption at scale, outside of some specific use cases, as businesses got up to speed on the technology and other factors, including the legal and privacy risks.

A recent Morgan Stanley CIO survey found that most CIOs don’t expect to have their first generative AI projects in production until the second half of 2024 and beyond.

But AI tests and proofs of concept have translated into more cloud usage.

Amazon.com, which reported earnings Thursday, said its new generative AI capabilities have resonated with customers and have started to be reflected in its financial results. It reported that Amazon Web Services segment sales increased 13% year-over-year. Google parent Alphabet reported on Tuesday 26% growth in its cloud unit, with AI being a contributor to that. Also on Tuesday, Microsoft said its Azure cloud business grew 30% for the quarter ended December 2023, crediting 6 percentage points to AI demand.

Microsoft attributed the bulk of AI spending on Azure to use of OpenAI’s latest models, use of third-party AI models such as those from Meta, Hugging Face and Nvidia, and use of its code generation tool, GitHub Copilot, all of which run on its cloud infrastructure.

Google Cloud said AI companies like Anthropic are training and running their own models on its infrastructure and enterprise users are leveraging its foundational model, Gemini. Google Cloud said that between the second and third quarters of 2023 the number of generative AI projects on its AI application-building platform, Vertex AI, grew sevenfold.

Both Google and Microsoft said they increased capital expenditures to build out their AI infrastructure.

“We’ve moved from talking about AI to applying AI at scale," Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella said Tuesday.

For many cloud customers, the ability to apply AI at scale remains somewhere in the future.

The uptick in AI usage on the cloud is in large part thanks to enterprise customers testing use cases, said Stefan Slowinski, global head of software research at investment bank BNP Paribas Exane.

“They haven’t been deployed. There’s low risk or no risk because you’re not putting it into people’s hands just yet. You’re just testing."

He added, “You’re very much still in the trial phase, but obviously that does cost money and that’s where we’re seeing some of the ramping of infrastructure consumption to do that."

Generative AI tests and proof of concepts run the gamut from customer service call centers to equipment repair.

Choice Hotels’ Kirkland said the company is currently testing an AI model on Amazon Web Services that would generate for call agents a summary of a customer’s past interactions on the Choice website when they call the service line.

Kirkland said it is too early to assess results of the testing but that this use case is just one example of what is possible with generative AI. He also added that he is not rushing to deploy anything. Ultimately, he said, “We will get there."

At agricultural machinery and construction equipment provider CNH Industrial, Chief Digital and Information Officer Marc Kermisch said the company is tapping OpenAI’s GPT model and Azure infrastructure to test several use cases. One, which essentially serves as a search engine for equipment repair, is slated for deployment this year, he said.

But other proof of concepts have failed to produce results, he added. A model used to query old sales data and make predictions about future demand hallucinated when it couldn’t find enough data, Kermisch said.

He added that often the reason proof of concepts fail is because they cost more to put into production than they actually save in efficiency.

The risk for hyperscalers is that few use cases make it past the pilot phase, said Slowinski, either because they don’t offer a clear return on investment or companies aren’t able to develop clear enough safety controls.

John-David Lovelock, research vice president and distinguished analyst at IT consulting and research firm Gartner, said executives are suffering from “POC fatigue," or an ongoing frustration with continual proof of concepts that don’t work.

To be sure, some enterprises have positioned themselves as early adopters. Online furniture retailer Wayfair last July launched a tool that uses the image-generation AI model Stable Diffusion to help customers reimagine their living spaces.

Not included in Microsoft’s cloud spending figures was Microsoft 365 Copilot, powered by the same technology behind ChatGPT. The company said the revenue for it would roll into Office 365 Commercial reporting and not Azure. Microsoft declined to share revenue or data for the pricey tool that launched late last year.

Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said on Microsoft’s earnings call, “While it’s early days for Microsoft 365 Copilot, we’re excited by the adoption we’ve seen to date, and continue to expect revenue to grow over time."

