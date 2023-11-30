In a recent tweet, CEO Sam Altman took a stroll down memory lane, reminiscing about the final moments leading up to the launch of ChatGPT exactly one year ago. The tweet suggests that the team was likely putting the finishing touches on the innovative language model late into the night before its much-anticipated debut.

Altman expressed amazement at the incredible journey that has unfolded since that pivotal moment, highlighting the eventful and transformative year ChatGPT has experienced. From its initial launch to the present day, ChatGPT has become a noteworthy player in the realm of language models. Its impact has been felt across various industries, showcasing the power and potential of advanced language technology. As ChatGPT celebrates its first birthday, the tweet hints at the excitement and challenges faced by the team during this period. “A year ago tonight we were probably just sitting around the office putting the finishing touches on chatgpt before the next morning’s launch. What a year it’s been," said OpenAI CEO in his tweet.

Here are top ChatGPT innovations that helped us get our tasks simpler this year:

Text-to-image generation model

OpenAI has unveiled DALL·E 3, its latest text-to-image generation model, integrated with ChatGPT. This collaboration allows users to create vivid images by crafting nuanced prompts. DALL·E 3 boasts improved accuracy, addressing the challenge of prompt engineering in existing systems. The model guarantees significant enhancements over its predecessor, DALL·E 2, even with identical text prompts. Importantly, users retain the freedom to reproduce, sell, or merchandise images without seeking OpenAI's permission, aligning with the user-friendly approach established by DALL·E 2.

Can ChatGPT be a therapist?

Lilian Weng's emotional satisfaction expressed with ChatGPT sparked controversy, as critics raised concerns about trivializing mental well-being. Amid a growing market of AI apps for mental health support, activist Cher Scarlett emphasized the unique depth of human therapeutic sessions. Research from MIT and Arizona State University revealed that individuals' perceptions significantly influence their experience with mental health AI tools. Those primed to believe in a compassionate chatbot perceived it as more trustworthy, highlighting the nuanced nature of human-AI interactions.

New tools for enterprises

OpenAI released a significant update to ChatGPT Plus, enhancing the user experience with features previously exclusive to the Enterprise plan. Users can now upload various file formats like PDFs, enabling ChatGPT to analyze and extract information. Additionally, automatic tool switching has been introduced, eliminating the need for manual transitions between tools like Browsing and Code Interpreter. These updates aim to streamline interactions and improve accessibility for ChatGPT Plus subscribers.

Create own ChatGPT versions with no codes

OpenAI now allows users to create custom versions of ChatGPT called GPTs for specific purposes, such as learning board game rules, teaching math to kids, or designing stickers. These tailored models can be shared publicly, fostering a collaborative and diverse ecosystem. OpenAI plans to launch a GPT store, enabling verified developers to monetize their custom GPT offerings, enhancing the tool's versatility and accessibility.

ChatGPT gets sound features

OpenAI has made the ChatGPT voice feature available to all free users after initially launching it for paid users in September. Users can now experience a new dimension in ChatGPT interactions by selecting from five different voices created by professional actors. Former OpenAI President Greg Brockman noted that the ChatGPT Voice feature "totally changes the ChatGPT experience." The technology utilizes the Whisper speech recognition system for transcribing spoken words into text.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.