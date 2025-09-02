Healthtech startups bet on AI to build electronic health records but adoption in India remains slow
Rwit Ghosh , Jessica Jani 6 min read 02 Sep 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
Indian healthtech startups are racing to digitize medical records using artificial intelligence, targeting both urban hospitals and rural clinics.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s healthtech startups are zeroing in on a critical gap in the healthcare system: the lack of robust, interoperable electronic health records (EHRs). With artificial intelligence as their backbone, companies like Qure.ai, Jivi.ai, Tulu Health, HealthPlix, Eka.care, Primera Medical Technologies and KareXpert are building tools to digitise doctor-patient interactions and create structured medical records.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story