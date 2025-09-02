But rural India brings its own set of challenges, like low bandwidth and poor connectivity. To combat that, Eka.care built a similar tool to Qure's Aira, which it calls Eka Scribe, an AI-powered voice-to-text tool that converts conversations between doctors and patients into structured prescriptions in real time. The company is also working on offline-first modules, which will then auto-sync to create records once bandwidth access is restored. “The goal is to meet doctors where they are, whether it's OPDs or if they're on the move without compromising on medical accuracy or record quality," Sahni said.