To highlight how their AI is different from OpenAI’s, Nimmagadda asked both ChatGPT 4 and the uncensored “Liberty" AI available on FreedomGPT the same question, about what the public was told about the Covid-19 vaccine. In his testing, ChatGPT-4 Turbo demurs, while the Liberty AI readily enumerates a list of ways the government “lied" about the covid vaccine. In my own testing, I found the difference more subtle—ChatGPT-4 Turbo frames the changing public messaging around the covid vaccine as a natural part of the scientific process, in which experts’ understanding of the effects of a treatment evolves. (Large language models often give slightly different answers to the same question—it’s in their nature.)