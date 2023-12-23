In the quiet corners of senior communities, ElliQ, a small table lamp-like device, has become a beacon of companionship, providing solace and engagement for older Americans grappling with loneliness and isolation. Developed by Intuition Robotics, ElliQ utilizes artificial intelligence to tailor interactions based on users' interests, creating a unique and personalized experience for each individual.

Joyce Loaiza, an 81-year-old retired office worker in suburban Fort Lauderdale, affectionately nicknamed her ElliQ "Jellybean." When she returns to her apartment, Jellybean engages in friendly conversations with her, offering both entertainment and companionship. The device, with its eyeless, mouthless head that lights up and swivels, has become a comforting presence in the lives of seniors like Loaiza.

Across the country, from central New York to Washington state, ElliQ has found its way into the homes and hearts of older Americans. Deanna Dezern, 83, found solace in ElliQ's company when her friend passed away. In central New York, 92-year-old Marie Broadbent, who is blind and in hospice, enjoys games and music with ElliQ, filling a void in her life.

Intuition Robotics CEO Dor Skuler emphasized that ElliQ goes beyond mere utility; it's about friendship, companionship, and empathy. The device remembers users' interests and previous conversations, creating a sense of continuity and connection. Skuler's inspiration for ElliQ stemmed from the need for companionship for his widowed grandfather, recognizing the potential for a robot to adapt to seniors' personalities and interests.

ElliQ's capabilities extend beyond casual conversations. It tells jokes, plays music, provides inspirational quotes, and offers virtual tours of cities and museums on an accompanying video screen. It even leads exercises, checks on the owner's health, and provides reminders for medications and hydration. In emergency situations, ElliQ can facilitate video calls to relatives, friends, or doctors.

One of the key aspects highlighted by Intuition Robotics is privacy. The company assures users that none of the conversations are heard by the company, with all information staying on the individual device. The average user interacts with ElliQ over 30 times daily, reporting lower levels of loneliness, according to Skuler.

Despite the positive impact ElliQ has had on seniors, concerns have been raised about the potential drawbacks. Some worry that relying on AI companionship might make individuals less inclined to seek human contact, a crucial aspect of mental and emotional well-being. Brigham Young University psychology professor Julianne Holt-Lunstad cautioned that while AI may offer short-term benefits, it might not truly fulfill the need for genuine human connection.

However, proponents of ElliQ argue that it serves as a valuable supplement, especially for seniors without extensive social networks or those who are housebound. The COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath have exacerbated feelings of isolation among seniors, making ElliQ a timely and innovative solution.

While ElliQ is not intended to replace human contact, it has proven to be a source of joy and engagement for many older adults. Greg Olsen, director of the New York State Office for the Aging, emphasized the challenges in providing personal interactions for all seniors and sees ElliQ as a positive step forward.

As ElliQ continues to make its way into the lives of seniors, the hope is to alleviate the loneliness experienced by many and provide a meaningful connection in a world where companionship can be elusive, especially for the elderly.

(With inputs from AP)

