Here's how ElliQ AI fills void for the elderly in America: Details on conversational robot companion
In the quiet corners of senior communities, ElliQ, a small table lamp-like device, has become a beacon of companionship, providing solace and engagement for older Americans grappling with loneliness and isolation. Developed by Intuition Robotics, ElliQ utilizes artificial intelligence to tailor interactions based on users' interests, creating a unique and personalized experience for each individual.