It has been barely 1,200 days since OpenAI unleashed ChatGPT. Yet, if you believe the most extreme artificial-intelligence boosters, the technology should have transformed the business world already. (Or it will do so any day now.) It is just as easy to find critics who think AI is just the latest tech fad that is doomed to fizzle before it achieves anything. That, too, is going to happen any day now.
Here’s how long it will take for AI to reach its potential
SummaryThere are plenty of reasons to believe that artificial intelligence will be slower than its biggest boosters believe, but faster than the skeptics say.
It has been barely 1,200 days since OpenAI unleashed ChatGPT. Yet, if you believe the most extreme artificial-intelligence boosters, the technology should have transformed the business world already. (Or it will do so any day now.) It is just as easy to find critics who think AI is just the latest tech fad that is doomed to fizzle before it achieves anything. That, too, is going to happen any day now.
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