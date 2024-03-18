Here's how UP Police plans to tackle criminals using Crime GPT: Check all details
Crime GPT, an AI tool created by Staqu Technologies, assists UP Police in catching criminals by analysing data, recognising voices, and identifying faces. CEO Atual Rai emphasises the tool's alignment with Staqu's vision of a robust security infrastructure fuelled by advanced technology.
In a groundbreaking AI development, the UP Police is reportedly using an AI tool to catch criminals. The new AI tool, dubbed Crime GPT, is created by Staqu Technologies. It will help the UP police department by using the digital database of criminals and find specific details about the queries, reported India Today.