Crime GPT, an AI tool created by Staqu Technologies, assists UP Police in catching criminals by analysing data, recognising voices, and identifying faces. CEO Atual Rai emphasises the tool's alignment with Staqu's vision of a robust security infrastructure fuelled by advanced technology.

In a groundbreaking AI development, the UP Police is reportedly using an AI tool to catch criminals. The new AI tool, dubbed Crime GPT, is created by Staqu Technologies. It will help the UP police department by using the digital database of criminals and find specific details about the queries, reported India Today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the publication, this new AI tool will be equipped with features like analysing data, recognising voices and identifying faces of criminals. The CEO and Co-founder of Staqu Technologies, Atual Rai, has expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration between the UP Police and Staq.

He pointed out that the longstanding vision of Staqu revolves around a robust security infrastructure propelled by advanced technology. “Crime GPT perfectly aligns with this vision. By interfacing with a digitised criminal database, Crime GPT facilitates tailored searches for law enforcement seeking precise details on targeted individuals, utilising both written and audio inputs," added Rai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to him, the Crime GPT tool is an extension of their work Trinetra, which was previously adopted by the police department of Uttar Pradesh. Trinetra also recognises the faces of the criminals, as per the report.

The Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Kumar, appreciated Trinetra for helping the law enforcement agency improve security and maintain law and order.

In a separate news development, a special task force of UP Police has arrested an associate of a Delhi Police constable, who was allegedly involved in connection with an exam paper leak case, reported NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this year, nearly 1,000 aspirants were contacted by the Delhi policeman and assembled at a resort in Haryana. These students were given the answer key and the question paper for the UP Police Constable exam, which was held on February 17 and 18.

