Hero Electronix’s Tessolve acquires German chip design firm for ₹400 crore

  • The acquisition will also expand Tessolve’s European operations by adding four delivery locations across Germany and the Netherlands. Dream Chip will continue to operate on its own as Tessolve's subsidiary. This is Tessolve’s sixth acquisition in the last 10 years.

Gulveen Aulakh
Published5 Nov 2024, 10:43 PM IST
Jens Benndorf, CEO of Dream Chip Technologies & Tessolve Co-founder and CEO Srini Chinamilli
Jens Benndorf, CEO of Dream Chip Technologies & Tessolve Co-founder and CEO Srini Chinamilli

Semiconductor design company Tessolve, owned by Hero Electronix, has acquired Germany's Dream Chip Technologies for 400 crore, in a deal that would enable the Bengaluru-based technology firm design more complex processors and give it a competitive edge.

The deal strengthens Tessolve's design capabilities, besides giving it a much better access to European markets. "We are about 30-plus employees in Europe and with this acquisition we'll have a much larger presence,” Tessolve co-founder and CEO Srini Chinamilli told Mint.

Dream Chip undertakes chip design or system-on-chip design for artificial intelligence (AI), automotive, data centre, and industrial markets. “The hottest topic currently in Germany is the autonomous driving where we can help the automotive industry to innovate even faster to stay competitive on the worldwide market,” said Jens Benndorf, CEO of Dream Chip Technologies.

Dream Chip to continue to operate as separate brand

The acquisition is an all-cash deal, and Dream Chip will continue to operate as a separate brand as Tessolve's arm. Tessolve will provide a platform with a larger global reach and engineering bandwidth, which in turn will help the German firm take up much larger projects and give them a better sales reach.

The acquisition will also expand Tessolve’s European operations by adding four delivery locations across Germany and the Netherlands. This is Tessolve’s sixth acquisition in the last 10 years, largely aimed at gaining quality of people and capability additions, rather than revenue maximisation.

Also Read: Hero Group's chip design unit Tessolve mulls IPO in 3-4 years

Ujjwal Munjal, chairman of Tessolve, said in a statement: “With the synergy brought by Dream Chip Technologies, I am confident that Tessolve is poised to become a world leader in this space with unparalleled capabilities. As major companies increasingly shift towards custom chip design, this acquisition positions Tessolve more strongly than ever to meet the growing demands of the custom chip market.”

The Hero Group-owned company, which designs, tests and produces semiconductor chips in 10 countries for 80% of the world’s 20 largest semiconductor firms, is expanding operations globally. It recently opened labs in the US, Singapore and India, and plans centres in tier-II cities across the country.

Also Read: Hero Group’s consumer electronics business to seek 200 crore external funding

Tessolve’s solutions help semiconductor manufacturing and packaging companies to accelerate their products to market, as it removes the need for them to make their own investments into design, engineering and testing chips that may be used in a variety of sectors including automotive and power management, besides those used in AI applications, electric vehicles and data centres.

Mint had reported in July that Tessolve closed FY24 with 1,000 crore revenue and expected to grow 20% in FY25 on the back of demand coming from India where several companies are setting up testing and packaging units, besides the country's first fabrication unit being set up by Tata Electronics.

Also Read: Satyanand Munjal, Hero Cycles co-founder, dies at 99

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 10:43 PM IST
Business NewsAIHero Electronix’s Tessolve acquires German chip design firm for ₹400 crore

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    152.30
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.35 (3.64%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.15
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    2.1 (0.74%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    257.80
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.05 (2%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    849.20
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    19.35 (2.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,320.80
    03:53 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    44.1 (3.45%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    235.00
    03:56 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    4.2 (1.82%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,519.05
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    116.1 (1.12%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,332.50
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    12.85 (0.97%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,548.10
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -82.6 (-5.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,708.00
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -88.75 (-4.94%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,640.20
    03:57 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -72.55 (-4.24%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,180.70
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -179.4 (-4.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    HFCL share price

    127.85
    03:47 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    8.5 (7.12%)

    Jindal Saw share price

    326.10
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    16.15 (5.21%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    1,014.65
    03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    49.25 (5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    495.45
    03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    23 (4.87%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.00-160.00
      Chennai
      80,261.00-160.00
      Delhi
      80,413.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Ai

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.