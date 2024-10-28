AI
High-quality data key to unlocking value from AI, GenAI: Snowflake AI head
Leslie D'Monte 6 min read 28 Oct 2024, 11:14 AM IST
Summary
- Companies need to focus on data readiness, governance and model accuracy as they scale up their AI capabilities, according to Baris Gultekin, head of AI at Snowflake, a cloud data platform.
As companies scale up their artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) capabilities, they need to increasingly sharpen their focus on “data readiness, governance and model accuracy," insists Baris Gultekin, head of AI at Snowflake, a cloud data platform.
