When asked how freshers should prepare for a future where AI and GenAI are automating hundreds of tasks, Gultekin said, "This is one question I have reflected on personally, especially with my middle-school-aged children. I believe life revolves around relationships. Human connections are what drive the world forward. The less we focus on purely mechanical tasks, and the more we nurture harmony and understanding among each other, the better society will be. While this might sound like a soft perspective, I think it’s essential."