Hilton gets 12,000 applications for 72 internships: Is AI reshaping Gen Z’s job race?

Ever since Artificial Intelligence (AI) entered the scene, jobs across industries have been undeniably impacted. The newer generation, Gen Zs, are likely impacted by the AI boom, as Hilton reportedly received a tsunami of applications from young candidates. It seems bagging a job in the AI era might be even more difficult than retaining one.

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0.4% of applicants accepted by Hilton in 2026 According to a report by Fortune, Hilton’s early-career programme Launch has grown extra competitive in the AI era. For 2026, the hotel giant reportedly received 5,000 applications within just a few weeks for 20 positions. However, only 0.4% of applicants were accepted into the cohort.

Their two-year rotational programme, based in McLean, Virginia, is said to provide young professionals exposure to different aspects of Hilton’s business. During the first 10 months, selected applicants work in a key corporate function, building their skills in areas such as business, analytics and technology. In the next three months, they reportedly learn hotel operations and guest experience at one of Hilton’s properties worldwide before returning for another 10-month rotation.

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Hilton’s chief human resources officer, Laura Fuentes told Fortune that the company's program is aimed to young workers a broad understanding of their business while nurturing them for careers. These candidates are also given full-time positions after completing their two-year programme.

However, getting into the program isn't that easy. Fuentes described the programme as 'intense' and 'super competitive' as applicants from around the world give their best shot.

Competition is similarly intense for internships at the $68 billion hotel chain this year. Reportedly, around 12,000 candidates applied for just 72 positions. But only 0.6% made the cut.

Also Read | Hilton Hotel to reopen after sale, accelerating times square comeback

15,000 applications for 2027 As Hilton prepares to select applicants for its 2027 cycle, the company told Fortune it has already received almost 15,000 applications. The application window is now open for less than a week.

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Recruiters warn against AI-assisted resumes, cover letters The job market is currently crowded due to the amplification of AI, as per multiple reports. Interestingly, AI is also making it easier for candidates to customise resumes and cover letters and apply as per positions. According to the report, recruiters are facing a surge in applications due to AI-assisted applications.

[With] the volume that our recruiters are receiving, it’s nearly impossible to respond and manage that pipeline,” Hilton’s CHRO explained, adding, “It’s a bit of a double-edged sword. Candidates can apply more easily—we’ve removed a lot of the friction from the process. AI is helping candidates apply, but then they’re also the victims of the increased volume that this generates.”

In a growing competitive market filled with AI-generated applications, authenticity and genuine interest in a role can help candidates stand out, suggested Fuentes.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.