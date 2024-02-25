How a Shifting AI Chip Market Will Shape Nvidia’s Future
Asa Fitch , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 25 Feb 2024, 05:47 PM IST
SummaryCustomers’ needs are evolving as the artificial-intelligence industry transitions, presenting an opportunity for Nvidia and its rivals.
The AI chip battle that Nvidia has dominated is already shifting to a new front—one that will be much larger but also more competitive.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less