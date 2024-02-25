How a Shifting AI Chip Market Will Shape Nvidia’s Future

Groq, a startup founded by former Google AI-chip engineer Jonathan Ross, also has seen a surge of interest in recent months after a demo on the company’s home page showed how quickly its inference chips could generate responses from a large language model. The company is on track to deploy 42,000 of its chips this year and one million next year, but is exploring increasing those totals to 220,000 this year and 1.5 million next year, Ross said.