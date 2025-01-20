Agentic AI is revolutionising workplaces by executing complex tasks and making independent decisions. This evolution from predictive to generative AI emphasises operational decision-making, enhancing customer service and automating processes across various industries.

The world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is dynamic and changing faster than we had estimated. Today, AI has ventured beyond predicting outcomes or generating content. It introduces systems that can take on complex tasks and make their own decisions. 'Agentic AI' is set to change how AI works in the workplace and across industries.

To see where we’re heading, it helps to look at how far we’ve come. The first wave of AI was all about predictions. It helped businesses forecast trends and make smart decisions. Companies could predict customer demand and improve inventory and shopping experiences.

Next came Generative AI, which could create content and hold conversations. In the third wave, Agentic AI takes centre stage. Recognised by Forrester as a leading technology of 2025, it emphasises operational decision-making over content creation. Arun Parameswaran, SVP & MD of Salesforce India, described it as a leap beyond insights, entering a space where systems can reason and act independently."What has foundationally changed with agents," Arun explained, "is the ability to do very complex reasoning... and the most important piece, which is to be able to take action." These systems don't just predict or recommend; they execute, reshaping customer experiences and operational workflows.

Mint recently hosted a deep-dive on agentic AI in collaboration with Salesforce India as part of its series All About AI, which explored its impact on industries and its potential to transform workflows. The panel consisted of AI experts including Nikhil Asopa, SVP - Customer Experience at Tata Digital, ⁠Dr Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Air India Group and ⁠M.A. Kishen Kumar, Group Chief Technology Officer at ASK Asset & Wealth Advisors. Watch the full episode below,

Real-World Impact: How Agentic AI is Transforming Industries? Agentic AI Applications are vast - enhancing customer service, automating marketing processes, innovating software engineering, and redefining healthcare. The technology brings real benefits to both businesses and customers. Its ability to make decisions quickly and adapt to new situations makes everyday tasks easier and faster. Examples include:

Better Customer Support: Unlike old chatbots, agentic AI can handle more complex tasks and provide answers based on real needs. For example, if a father orders a bike for his son's birthday and needs it delivered faster, agentic AI can spot this urgency and speed up the delivery. "Agentic AI must ensure empathy," says Nikhil Asopa (SVP, Tata Digital), "helping to create a more human-like, caring experience."

Faster Decisions in Business: In sectors like finance and supply chain management, AI agents are automating key processes. Agentic AI can manage data analysis, report creation, and decision-making without human help.

Improving Travel Booking: In aviation, agentic AI is changing the way bookings are done. Dr. Satya Ramaswamy (CTO, Air India Group) explained how agentic AI can manage bookings and operations on its own, cutting down costs while improving efficiency.“The AI uses a “request-action" system. It frees up humans to step in only when needed, offering quicker service and a smoother journey for travelers",he elaborates.

Real-Time Financial Management: In the financial world, agentic AI helps make smarter, faster decisions. M.A. Kishen Kumar (Group CTO, ASK Asset and Wealth Advisors) explains that AI looks at market data and adjusts strategies automatically, saving time and reducing errors. AI can offer personalised financial advice and better manage investments, reducing risks and ensuring businesses stay compliant.

Navigating the Risks and Responsibilities of Agentic AI The potential of agentic AI is vast, but its deployment carries significant responsibilities. If an autonomous agent executes the wrong plan, it can lead to a disaster. “We believe agents by themselves probably will not be able to deliver what customers want. So our whole mantra is agents with humans driving success for our customers," marked Arun (MD-, Salesforce India).

Reports fromOpenAI andJobs of Tomorrow warn that reskilling and retraining will be essential to help these workers find new roles.

Then there's the challenge of privacy. Agentic AI thrives on data, but managing this data responsibly is crucial. Security concerns also rise with AI's growing autonomy, as highlighted by M.A. Kishen Kumar, Group CTO at ASK Asset & Wealth Advisors

As agentic AI will become more autonomous, updated laws will be needed to ensure fairness and accountability. The European Union’s AI Act touches on this, emphasising transparency in decision-making.

The Next Frontier Despite the challenges, the rise of agentic AI is opening new career opportunities. Roles like AI agent trainers are emerging. Workflow orchestrators are also in demand. While some tasks may become automated, many existing roles will evolve, with humans working alongside AI to manage and collaborate. For businesses still relying on earlier AI models, it's an opportunity to explore the potential of agentic AI. This transition isn't just about adopting new technology; it's about re-evaluating and adapting work processes. As we move into this new phase, effective collaboration with AI agents could influence the future workplace. Those who adopt this change early may experience improvements in efficiency and innovation, fostering a smoother integration between humans and AI.