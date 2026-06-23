How AI and Agentic platforms could transform public service delivery in India

Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital platforms, and agentic enterprises have the potential to transform public services in India, from rooftop solar deployment and subsidy delivery to integrated Government platforms and WhatsApp-based services.

In Episode 18 of Mint's All About AI series, produced in partnership with Salesforce, Abhishek Singh, Associate Editor at LiveMint, spoke with Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO of Salesforce South Asia; Prabhat Malik, CEO of Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society (CHiPS); and Mir Muhammad Ali, Director at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, on the opportunities and challenges of applying AI in public services.

While panellists positioned agentic AI as a tool to improve the citizen experience, several deployments discussed also signal a structural shift in how India staffs, delivers, and scales its government services.

Government as an agentic enterprise Bhattacharya told Singh that agentic AI provides digital labour that scales instantly by spinning up digital agents configured with the right context and workflows. Agents handle low-risk, routine queries autonomously, she said, while complex cases such as lost proof of identity are routed to a human. "The human being is not necessarily taken out of the loop," Bhattacharya said. "Certain things may be autonomous, which are low risk, and somebody else has a far more difficult situation where a human being needs to be in the loop to make sure that it's actually being done in the correct manner."

Rooftop solar at scale: the technology backbone Ali told Singh that the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, launched in 2024, scaled rooftop solar installations from 7.3 lakh households over the previous decade to 30 lakh households in just two years. The first 1 lakh installations took 118 days; today, the same volume is completed in 9 days. The entire process, from user registration to subsidy disbursal of up to ₹78,000, runs on a technology backbone that coordinates four stakeholder verticals: the customer, vendor, banking ecosystem, and the ministry and its agencies. A WhatsApp-based system is under development where citizens can scan a QR code, apply, track installation milestones, and receive the subsidy entirely within WhatsApp, Ali said.

Chhattisgarh's platform architecture Malik told Singh that CHiPS identified structural inefficiencies, such as citizens submitting government-issued documents back to the government to prove their eligibility and the absence of location-based systems to identify local officers, such as patwaris or SDMs. The state built an architecture that enables departmental systems to communicate with one another, helping scale annual applications from 30 lakh to 70 lakh. Drawing on a database of 70 lakh annual applications with a 10% rejection rate, CHiPS built an AI layer that warns citizens during the application process about likely reasons for rejection before submission. Malik noted that departments can adopt platform-as-a-service models, as platforms evolve faster and avoid the five-year refresh cycles required by custom government software.

The real barriers to adoption Malik told Singh that technology is the third part of the challenge in government adoption, with people and architecture coming first. Ali said AI procurement frameworks, setting performance benchmarks, internal expertise, and data security remain unresolved challenges. Malik added that administrative accountability, such as 30-day deadlines and metric reviews, drives tech adoption faster than software availability alone by forcing departments to simplify forms and deploy AI workflows.

Looking ahead Bhattacharya described a future in which all entitlements, including scholarships, pensions, and subsidies offered by different ministries, are available on a single platform accessible via WhatsApp, voice, text, or email. AI agents would detect data mismatches, validate eligibility, and inform citizens within seconds whether their applications are complete. Public-private partnerships on the model of DigiYatra, she said, help ensure continuous platform upgrades without full system refresh cycles every five years. Bhattacharya said, "The pace of change today is enormous, and the quicker we get on to it and start addressing it, the better off we will be."