How AI can weave a future for Kashmir’s centuries old carpet industry
Irfan Amin Malik 7 min read 26 Jul 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
Kashmir’s centuries-old carpet industry is embracing AI and digital tools—from Talim coding to global QR traceability—to preserve tradition, speed up production, and regain global buyers’ trust.
SRINAGAR : In a narrow wooden room in Srinagar’s centuries-old Rathpora locality, the quiet click of a computer keyboard mingles with the distant echoes of mosque calls and street vendors. Seated behind a desk, Shahnawaz Ahmad Sofi scrolls through a set of digital carpet designs sent by his clients.
