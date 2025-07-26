How AI can weave a future for Kashmir’s centuries old carpet industry

Artisans in Kashmir trace the origins of Talim, the intricate, coded script to the arrival of the Sufi saint Mir Syed Ali Hamdani. Believed to have brought with him a cohort of skilled craftsmen from Persia and Central Asia, Hamdani is credited with laying the foundation for many of the Valley’s traditional crafts. Today, senior artisans say Kashmir is the only place in the world where Talim is still used to guide the weaving of carpets, preserving a centuries-old legacy in thread and code.