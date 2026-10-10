How AI could change your career: Ex-Meta, Salesforce lead categorises workers into three types

Artificial intelligence disruption continues to effect industries across the globe. Amid this, former Meta and Salesforce AI executive Clara Shih has warned, claiming that AI can potentially cause job loss all across America while also affecting their sense of purpose, identity and even belonging.

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Ex-Meta, Salesforce lead warn against job displacement due to AI Talking to 60 Minutes in an interview, Shih opened up about the wider social and psychological consequences of job displacement caused by AI. She predicted three emerging categories for employees going forward. It includes workers who build AI, workers who utilise AI, and those who would be managed by AI.

"When I sit down with friends of mine who have been laid off, and or who just graduated from school and have been searching for a year or more, usually money is the second thing that they bring up," said Shih.

"The first thing that they talk about is how they no longer feel useful to their families, to their communities. And that's very psychologically damaging," she added.

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In comparison to the manufacturing decline that selectively impacted industrial hubs throughout the American Rust Belt, the coming wave of AI automation threatens to affect a vastly wider geographic landscape.

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AI to effect every community in America Shih cited examples of Akron and Cleveland as communities which were affected by the economic consequences of globalisation. Though international trade and globalisation caused growth and benefited consumers, the gains were unequal, as some workers and communities struggled to adapt.

She said, "The manufacturing shock, as devastating as it was for the Rust Belt, it was limited to the Rust Belt. What AI is doing to knowledge work affects pretty much every community in America, and it's happening at a much faster, on a much faster timeline."

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According to Shih, the perks of AI may remain far from the reach of workers and communities equally. “AI was so much more capable just right out of the gate than a lot of people that we could hire out of school. And so we changed our hiring,” she explained.

Furthermore, Shih advised governments, businesses and nonprofit organisations to come together and help people who remain affected by the AI.

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Clara Shih who is said to be concerned about the impact of AI on jobs, founded the New Work Foundation.

According to the official website, the non-profit organisation offers 'a free platform providing new grads with the tools, community, mentorship, and intelligence needed to build lasting careers in the AI economy.'

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.